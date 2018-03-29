Ball-tampering: Darren Lehmann to quite as Australia coach after 4th Test against South Africa
AFP PHOTO / GULSHAN KHAN
Johannesburg: Australia cricket team head coach Darren Lehmann on Thursday announced that the fourth Test against hosts South Africa, starting on Friday, will be his last match in charge of the team. The 48-year-old was on Wednesday cleared of any wrongdoing in the ball-tampering scandal.
“Saying goodbye to the players was the toughest thing I’ve ever had to do,” he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
