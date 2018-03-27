Ball-Tampering Controversy: “We cheat at cricket”, watch viral video mocking Steve Smith, Greg Chappell and others

The latest ball-tampering saga in Australian cricket has shaken the whole cricketing world. It won’t be wrong to say that they have become a laughing point. A video by Ben and Liam makes fun of the Australian cricket team is going viral on internet. The video highlights the latest ball-tampering and puts light to infamous 1981 underarm bowling incident where then skipper Greg Chappell asked brother Trevor to bowl an underarm ball, which was then legal at the time.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the ball-tampering incident came to light when television cameras spotted Bancroft putting a yellow tape into his pants. He was also spotted using the tape to alter the condition of the red-cherry in a bid to help Aussie bowler to get reverse swing. However, now the incident can have some serious effects as captain Steven Smith’s admitted to an orchestrated attempt to change the condition of the ball to make it reverse. Now, as per the reports, opener David Warner, fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, and off-spinner Nathan Lyon are believed to be part of the “shameful” act.