Balanced perspective needed, says Waugh

Sydney : Former Australian captain Steve Waugh urged everyone to have a “focused and balanced perspective” in ongoing ball tampering scandal that has rocked Australian cricket with their current captain Steve Smith facing a hefty suspension from the Cricket Board.

Waugh, who captained one of the finest Australian sides during the late 90’s till early part of new millennium termed the Australian’s team dishonest approach as an “error of judgement” and called them to revisit the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ manual which they had customised from the original MCC manual.

“A focused and balanced perspective is needed in the condemnation on those involved in this, with a clear and critical consideration to the social impact and mental health of all players,” Waugh wrote on his official Facebook page, which was also uploaded by Cricket Australia.

“I will support all positive action to ensure an outcome for the betterment of the game, regaining the trust and faith of every fan of cricket,” he added.

Waugh, who always believed in the sanctity of ‘Baggy Green’ added: “The Australian Cricket team has always believed it could win in any situation against any opposition, by playing combative, skillful and fair cricket, driven by our pride in the fabled Baggy Green.

“In 2003, we modified the Spirit of Cricket document originally created by the M.C.C., to empower our players to set their own standards and commit to play the Australian way.

“We must urgently revisit this document, re-bind our players to it and ensure the spirit in which we play is safe-guarded for the future of the sport, and to continue to inspire the dreams of every young kid picking up a bat and ball and for every fan who lives and breathes the game.”