Ayesha Mohd, Kajal Kumari in quarters

Mumbai : Defending champion Ayesha Mohd. and Kajal Kumari sailed into the women’s quarter-finals, in the Bombay YMCA 5th Mumbai District Ranking Carrom Tournament, at the Proctor YMCA, Agripada on Saturday.

Seven-time state champion Ayesha Mohd. of Jain Irrigation crushed Sameeda Jadhav of MLWB-D 25-0, 25-6, while Indian Oil’s Kajal Kumari tamed Shaila Jadhav of LIC 25-1, 25-0.

The other significant winners were, former state champion Shilpa Palnitkar of LIC, RBI duo Urmila Shendge and Sangeeta Chandorkar and Janhavi More of Bank of India who snatched the decider.

Results: Women (Pre-Quarter-finals): Shilpa Palnitkar (LIC) bt Jyoti Katdare (YMCA) 25-0, 25-11; Urmila Shendge (RBI) bt Vaibhavi Shewale (MLWB-D) 25-5, 25-10; Ayesha Mohd. (Jain Irrigation) bt Sameeda Jadhav (MLWB-D) 25-0, 25-6; Neelam Ghodke (Jain Irrigation) bt Amulya Rajula (Shivatara) 25-4, 25-0; Sangeeta Chandorkar (RBI) bt Sakshi Sakpal (MLWB-D) 25-10, 25-0; Janhavi More (BoI) bt Anjali Siripuram (LIC) 25-6, 8-25, 25-6; Kajal Kumari (IOC) bt Shaila Jadhav (LIC) 25-1, 25-0.