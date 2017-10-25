Aww! MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva sings a Malayalam song is the cutest thing you will see today

Malayalam is considered as one of the toughest languages in India and seeing a non-Malayali speaking it impresses Keralites. Now, Team India star Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva has surprised Keralites after a video of her singing a popular Malayalam song surfaced online.

In the video shared on Instagram account zivasinghdhoni006, the young girl is heard singing popular Krishna devotional song Ambalappuzhe Unni Kannanodu Nee from Mohanlal and Jayaram-starrer Adwaytham released in 1992. The reason why everyone is excited to see Ziva singing a Malayalam song is it’s difficult to even speak Malayalam let alone sing a song in Malayalam, if it is not one’s mother tongue. The video is shared on Instagram with a user named zivasinghdhoni006.

The two-year-old has the love of the internet and makes everyone go awww with her antiques. From hanging out with her father’s cricketer colleagues to posing with her mommy dearest, Ziva’s pictures and videos are always a hit on the internet. Her parents also keep their fans update about her activities. While people are curious to know who might have tought her the song, some are of the opinion that Ziva might be taken care by a nanny, who hails from Kerala.

Though we are unsure if this is Ziva or her lookalike, the kid has impressed the netizens. Within four hours of hitting the cyberspace, the video has been viewed over 50,000 times on Instagram. Recently, a video of Ziva offering water to daddy MS Dhoni during the celebrity Classico Charity football match had gone viral. Another video of Ziva that garnered attention on social media was one shared by Dhoni with the caption ‘Attack on besan ka Ladoo.’