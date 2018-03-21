Avenish stages fine rally to down Joseph

Mumbai : A determined Avenish Shah of Cue Schooling escaped from the jaws of defeat as he made a solid recovery to record a come-from-behind 4-3 victory against Joseph Menezes of Otters Club in a best-of-7 frame third round match of the Matunga Gymkhana 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament 2018, sponsored and hosted by Matunga Gymkhana, under the auspices of BSAM and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall.

Menezes, a marker at the Bandra club, quickly got off the blocks and with his vast experience took the first three frames to take a commanding lead and was one frame away from victory.

But, Avenish was not prepared to throw in the towel and instead tightened his game and compiled a timely break of 48 in the fourth, which gave him the boost and the confidence to win the remaining four frames on the trot to snatch a commendable 7-37, 21-42, 34-36(29 break), 50(48 break)-8, 42-6, 30-9 and 35-1) win.

Khar Gymkhana’s young talent Krish Gurbaxani showed great touch as he defeated Veer Singh Nagi (JVPG) 4-1 in another third- round match. Krish started steadily and shared the opening two frames with Veer Singh, but thereafter he was in complete control and singned off with a fluent run of 50 in the fifth as he closed out the contest winning at 28-19, 6-39, 43-8, 33-10 and 50(50)-0 victory.

CCI cueist Nikhil Ootam was in top form and blanked Chandu Kansodaria (MCF) by a convincing 4-0 (38(33)-20, 46-6, 33-4, 38-9) margin to advance to the 4thround. Sidhraj Shah (CCI) joined Ootam in the next round as he defeated Selven Samuel (Otters) 4-1 (55-9, 38-31, 28-32, 50-20, 30-17).

In the other matches, Jagdale overcame Zulfikar Saria (CCI) 4-2 (50(27)-16, 49-18, 46-25, 2-50, 30-48, 44(42)-9), while Upsham tamed Abhishek Bajaj (NSCI) 4-1 (14-25, 39(33)-0, 36-27, 35-2, 44-22).

Results (3rd round): Aashit Pandya (DG) bt Hamehr Mago (Khar Gym) 4-2 (39(23)-17, 28-35(22), 0-40(34), 43(23, 20)-14, 33-23, 32-13); Anup Kedia (JVPG) bt Arun Agrawal (Matunga Gym) 4-3 (28-13, 7-32, 22-25, 45-2, 38-10, 5-40, 44-34); Mohmed Husain (Railways) bt Vishal Madan (Chembur Gym) 4-0 (41(23)-4, 55-17, 45-22, 43-11); Gaurav Jaisinghani (Ij-MINTCWs) bt Nishit Chandan (Matunga Gym) 4-1 (48-39, 16-39, 40-9, 46(44)-18, 43-9); Mahesh Jagdale (ECC) bt Zulfikar Saria (CCI) 4-2 (50(27)-16, 49-18, 46-25, 2-50, 30-48, 44(42)-9); Vilas Upsham (ECC) bt Abhishek Bajaj (NSCI) 4-1 (14-25, 39(33)-0, 36-27, 35-2, 44-22); Krish Gurbaxani (Khar Gym) bt Veer Singh Nagi (JVPG) 4-1 (28-19, 6-39, 43-8, 33-10, 50(50)-0); Nikhil Ootam (CCI) bt Chandu Kansodaria (MCF) 4-0 (38(33)-20, 46-6, 33-4, 38-9); Vimal Mariwala (Radio Club) bt Abhishek Soparkar (Thane) 4-1 (40-14, 10-40, 41-20, 45-29, 42-25); Sidhraj Shah (CCI) bt Selven Samuel (Otters) 4-1 (55-9, 38-31, 28-32, 50-20, 30-17); Karan Mangat (Vashi) bt Nikhil Saigal (Khar Gym) 4-2 (42-0, 9-38, 1-34, 44(25)-20, 41-9, 41-6); Avenish Shah (Cue Schooling) bt Joseph Menezes (Otters) 4-3 (7-37, 21-42, 34-36(29), 50(48)-8, 42-6, 30-9, 35-1);