Ave Maria rallies against Warriors

Mumbai : Twice in arrears Ave Maria Sports Club pulled off a 4-2 win against Warriors Sports Club in a Senior Division match of the MHAL League 2018, and played at the MHAL-Mahindra Stadium, Churchgate on Tuesday.

Warriors rocked the Ave Maria citadel when Monesh Poojary scored in the third minute. But Ave Maria fought back and scored the equaliser through Nukul P. in the 30th minute as the teams went into the break on level terms at 1-all.

Immediately on resumption, Warriors regained the lead when Poojary struck his and the team’s second goal in the 39th minute. Ave Maria made a determined reply with Zeeshan A. scoring two quick goals in the 44th and 49th minutes to give his team the lead before Rizwan K. scored an insurance fourth goal in the 51st minute to secure their win.

In another match, Sea View SC easily defeated ABHI Foundation 6-1. Akshay Antil scored two-goal while Balumurgan M., Gufran Shaikh and Anurag D., all netted one each to complete the winning tally, while ABHI Foundation got their consolation goal through a later effort from Siddharth Pandey.