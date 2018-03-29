Australian eves thrash England by 8 wickets

Mumbai : Australia women dished out a clinical performance to notch up a comprehensive eight-wicket win over England women in an inconsequential T20 game of the tri-series here.

The dead rubber turned out to be a one-sided affair with the Southern Starts chasing down a meagre 97-run target in 11.3 overs to avenge their previous game eight-wicket loss to England.

Earlier, Kimmince (3-20) was the pick of the Australian bowlers and she was superbly aided by Jess Jonassen (2-21) and pacer Megan Schutt (2-13) as they bundled out England for 96 to set up the win.

The two visiting teams had already booked a place in the final to be played on Saturday after India were knocked out following three losses.

Chasing the target, Australia had a bad start with opener Alyssa Healy (6) falling cheaply. They also lost Elyse Villani (1) early in the third over and were struggling at 12/2.

But then Ellyse Perry (47 not out in 32 balls) and skipper Meg Lanning (41 not out in 28 balls) not only steered the team out of trouble, but also romped them home in their 85-run third wicket unbeaten stand.

Lanning smashed five boundaries off Danielle Hazell as Australia amassed 21 runs in the sixth over. They were 42/2 at the end of powerplay.

In the 10th over, Perry joined the party as she stuck four boundaries off Jenny Gunn, as Australia cruised to their target.

Brief Scores: England Women 96 all out (Alice Davidson Richards 26, Tamsin Beaumont 17, Delissa Kimmince 3-20) in 17.4 overs lost to Australia Women 97/2 in 11.3 overs (Ellyse Perry 47 not out, Meg Lanning 41 not out, Natalie Sciver 1-9) by 8 wickets.