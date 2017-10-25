Free Press Journal
Home / Cricket / Australian coach Lehmann says he may ditch limited-overs role

Australian coach Lehmann says he may ditch limited-overs role

— By AFP | Oct 25, 2017 12:15 am
Sydney : Australia coach Darren Lehmann on Tuesday said an increasingly punishing cricket calendar may leave him with “no choice” but to hand over responsibility for the country’s one-day and Twenty20 sides, leaving him to focus solely on Tests.

Health issues and a heavy workload has seen the 47- year-old miss several one-day and Twenty20 series in recent years, including the just-ended limited-overs tour of India. He returns to lead Australia in the upcoming Ashes series against England, but sees a time when there is one coach for Tests and another for ODIs and T20s. “I think it will get to a stage where I’ll probably have to look at changing that set-up,” he told cricket.com.au. “I know speaking to (former England coach) Andy Flower for example… he didn’t like it so much, but I think the way that the game is going, you’ve got no choice now.”

Under Flower, England experimented with having a separate limited-overs coach, but the roles have since been combined again under Trevor Bayliss. Lehmann, who has coached Australia since 2013, said he would favour splitting duties between Tests and limited-overs, rather than having three coaches for the game’s different formats.


