Australian ball tampering move likely not a one-off, says Proteas captain Faf du Plessis

Cape Town: The captain of the South African cricket team Faf du Plessis said that he suspected the Australians may have been engaging in ball-tampering practices prior to the third Test in Cape Town.

According to cricket.com.au, on being quizzed if he suspected the Australians had been resorting to roughing up the ball prior to the third test, du Plessis said, “I thought so, yes”. “The series the ball has been reversing quite a bit. I joked about it this last Test match, (saying) I’ve never seen so many guys put up their hand to open the batting,” he added.

On the contrary, the South African skipper Plessis, who himself has twice previously been charged with ball tampering, said he feels sorry for Steve Smith, who has been banned for 12 months for orchestrating the ball-tampering incident during the third Test in Cape Town.

Smith and vice-captain David Warner were banned for 12 months by the Cricket Australia for their leadership role in the ball tampering act, while Cameroon Bancroft was banned for nine months. Addressing a media conference ahead of the fourth Test in Johannesburg, du Plessis confirmed that he had texted Smith a message of support.

Talking further about the Australian skipper, du Plessis said that Smith was “one of the good guys” he knew. “I think he is one of the good guys and he’s just been caught in a bad place,” the 33-year-old said. On that note, South Africa will play Australia in the last match of the four-match Test series at Wanderers on Friday.