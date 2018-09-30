Australia women vs New Zealand women 2nd T20I: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Australia and New Zealand

Australia, because of the record 118-run partnership between Australian captain Meg Lanning and Rachel Haynes, won the first T20i match between Australia Women and New Zealand Women. They won the match by 6 wickets. Now, the second match of the series which will be played on Brisabne’s Allen Border field on Monday, October 01. Australia seemed to be struggling at the time of chasing the target. But after the captain Meg Lanning came to bat and with the help of Rachel Haynes, the team was able to win the match.

For the Amy Satterthwaite, this match was the first match of the New Zealand women’s team, but the first match became memorable for them. It is known that after leaving the captaincy of Suzie Bates, Amy has been given the command of the team. After the loss in the first match, now the challenge will be to save the series in front of the team. If the New Zealand team loses in the second T20, then they will lose the series.

Dream XI (combined squad): Alyssa Healy(w), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite(c), Amelia Kerr, Meg Lanning, Rachel Haynes, Delissa Kimmince