Australia Women eye second win

Mumbai : After thrashing India A by 321 runs in their first ODI practise game, the Australia women’s team will be eyeing their second win today when the two sides clash here in the last practise game.

The two warm-up games are a prelude to the three-match One Day International series where the visitors will take on India women’s team at Vadodara from March 12. Later they will be engaged in a T20 tri-series which also involves England and will be played at CCI here.

Australia women, who displayed a stunning performance with both bat and ball, would aim to replicate it while the India A team would need to pull up their socks and show some fight at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra Kurla Complex facility.

While the Aussies put up a mammoth 413/8 on the board in the first game, they would be keen to put up another high score on a wicket which is friendly for batswomen. Australian wicket-keeper Beth Mooney who scored a hundred in the first warm-up game would be keen to get some more runs under her bat.

Skipper and batter Meg Lanning, who fell cheaply in the first game, would surely love to get some runs. Australia bowlers who bundled out India A for a paltry 92 in the first game would hope for another such cracking performance.

For India A, skipper Anuja Patil would be keen to make a mark with both the bat and ball and lead from the front. The role of others including Priya Punia and keeper-batswoman Nuzhat Parween would also be crucial.

Squads: India A: Anuja Patil (Captain), Priya Punia, Sarika Koli, Dayalan Hemalatha, Neha Tanwar, Tanushree Sarkar, Nishu Choudhary, Kavita Patil, Meghna Singh, Shanti Kumari, Nuzhat Parween (wk), T P Kanwar, Preeti Bose, S Asha

Australia ODI squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington.