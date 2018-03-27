Australia Women eye revenge against England

Mumbai: After losing to England earlier in the series Australia will look to settle scores when they lock horns with their arch-rivals in the women’s Twenty20 tri-series here tomorrow. With hosts India out of the reckoning after losing all three of their matches, tomorrow’s game will serve as a dress rehearsal for the final to be played on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium.

But it would be an uphill task for Australia, who have defeated India twice in the tournament, to outplay England. In the first game between the two, England crushed the Southern stars by eight wickets, putting up an all-round show. All English batters are in prime form, especially Daniellie Wyatt, whose second T20 century against India helped the visitors pull off a record chase.

Others like Tamsin Beaumont, Natalie Sciver will also look to pick up where they left against India and if all of them fire in unison then a high scoring match will be on the cards on a placid track.

Meanwhile, England bowlers Tash Farrant, Ketie George, veteran Jenny Gunn and Sciver have been among wickets and they would like to restrict the Australians, who also boast some of the finest power-hitters. But having already booked a spot in the final, England may test their bench-strength by giving their new players a chance.

The Aussies will hope their skipper Meg Lanning and in-form batters Beth Mooney and Elyse Villani continue to fire. Megan Schutt, who became the first woman from Down Under, to take a hat-trick in international T20s, could be a potential threat to the English and will play a crucial role in her team’s result.

But Schutts will require support from medium-pacer Delissa Kimmince and the spinners, who have leaked runs. Fielding is also an area of concern for the Australia as they have dropped several catches including some sitters and their ground fielding too has been poor. However, it won’t be surprising if the Aussies, like the English, experiment with their batting order or give a chance to other players ahead of the dead rubber.

Teams (From): England: Heather Knight (captain), Tamsin Beaumont, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Katie George, Jenny Gunn, Alex Hartley, Daniellie Hazell, Amy Jones, Anya Shrubsole, Natlie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Naomi Stalenberg, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington.