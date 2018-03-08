Australia vs South Africa: Quinton de Kock fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Durban: South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct during the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa in Durban.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points. There is no provision of an appeal for a first Level 1 offence as per Article 8 of the Code of Conduct.

De Kock was found to have breached Article 2.1.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “conduct that brings the game into disrepute,” following an altercation with Australia vice-captain David Warner on Sunday, which was caught on CCTV.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to de Kock’s disciplinary record as it was the first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016. Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees announced the decision on Wednesday after conducting a thorough disciplinary hearing with de Kock, who admitted to the offence but also appealed against the proposed sanction.

Earlier, Warner was fined 75 percent of his match fee and also handed three demerit points for his involvement in the incident.

Australia and South Africa are currently playing a 4-match test series with the second match scheduled to take place today in Port Elizabeth’s St. George’s Park.