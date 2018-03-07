Australia vs South Africa: David Warner, Quinton de Kock charged for Durban Test scuffle

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Australia vice-captain David Warner and South African wicket-keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct following their altercation on the fourth day of the Durban Test, which was captured on CCTV.

“The umpires officiating in the Durban Test have reported Warner for a level 2 offence and de Kock for a level 1 offence for “conduct that brings the game into disrepute” following the incident in the stairwell near their dressing rooms,” ICC said in a statement.

Earlier, a CCTV footage showed Warner and de Kock involved in a heated exchange as the players from both the teams were making their way to the respective dressing rooms during the tea session on the fourth day of the Durban Test. The confrontation was so severe that Australian wicketkeeper Tim Paine had to calm Warner down, while batsman Usman Khawaja held him back. Ultimately, skipper Steven Smith had to whisk him away from the scene.

The teams have been given time until tomorrow to respond to the charges. Further details will be provided in due course.