Australia vs Pakistan T20I Tri-series Final: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Australia and Pakistan

Pakistan and Australia, the No 1 and No 3 T20I teams are all set to clash against each other in the short but engaging tri-series final at Harare. Both the teams won three of four games of the league stage and have beaten each other once in the tournament encounter so far. For Pakistan, a victory over Aussie in their last league match was a morale booster ahead of the final. Initially, they lost their first game against the side but bounced back well to get on winning ways. Here we see the probable dream XI for Men in Green:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir

On the other side, Team Australia is being led from the front by skipper Aaron Finch who hit back-to-back half-centuries in the first two games. However, in the last two games, Finch scored only 16 and 3 runs respectively which slightly diminished the good run of his form he had at the start. But to note, Finch is still a dangerous player for any opposition. Among the bowlers, Andrew Tye has been the most impressive, picking up 12 wickets in the series so far. He is well assisted by Billy Stanlake and Jhye Richardson who have seven and six wickets respectively. Here is the probable dream XI for Australia:

Australia: Aaron Finch, D Arcy Short, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake