Australia vs Pakistan 5th T20I Tri-series: LIVE Score, Match Commentary, Updates

Pakistan knocked hosts Zimbabwe out of the T20I tri-series, beating them by seven wickets with five balls to spare. Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed led his side with unbeaten 38. Now, the men in green will face in-form Australia. Both the teams are guaranteed their spot in the final. But Pakistan need to come up with a strong performance if they seriously want to challenge Australia, who have been in scintillating form since arriving here.

The first meeting between the sides yielded a nine-wicket win for Aaron Finch’s team, who won with 11.1 overs to spare after Billy Stanlake’s 4/8 helped restrict Pakistan to just 116.

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (C & WK), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan