Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test: Before double ton, feared career over, says Alastair Cook

London: England opener Alastair Cook who scored his fifth Test double century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday said that prior to this innings, he feared his career might be over. Unbeaten at 244* at stumps on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test, Cook said he felt embarrassed about his previous performances.

“All tour I’ve been struggling with rhythm, I’ve actually been embarrassed about my performances,” Cook told The Guardian.

“It was a kind of feeling like last-chance saloon. When you’re in those positions and you dig yourself out, it makes you proud,” the 33-year-old added.

Cook (11,956) who moved past two legendary West Indies players, Shivnarine Chanderpaul (11,867) and Brian Lara (11,953) to become the sixth highest scorer in Test cricket said he has had doubts about his ability for the last twelve years.

“I’ve doubted myself for 12 years. I’ll probably continue to doubt myself. The longer it goes, the harder it becomes. That’s why I’m quite proud, going to the well again and delivering a performance .It’s just a shame it’s four weeks too late. I’ll have to live with that for a long time,” the veteran batsman concluded.

Cook also joined the great Wally Hammond (England) and Brian Lara (West Indies) to become the third player to register two overseas double hundreds in Australia.

England, who are playing for pride after having already lost the Ashes urn to Australia, bundled out the hosts for 327 in their first innings just after lunch of Day Two.

In reply, the Joe Root-led side were reduced to 80-2 after opener Mark Stoneman and James Vince were dismissed cheaply for 15 and 17 respectively. However, Cook along with Joe Root (61) and Stuart Broad (56) put England in a rare position of strength. England lead by 164 runs with a wicket remaining at stumps on Day 3.