Australia vs England 2017: Rain affects fourth day of 4th Ashes Test

Melbourne: Rain played the spoilsport after Australia scored 103/2, trailing by 61 runs on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test against England here on Friday.

David Warner (40) and skipper Steven Smith (25) were at the crease when play was abandoned for the day.

After putting up 327 in its first innings, Australia got off to a steady start in the second innings as opener Cameron Bancroft (27) and Warner forged a 50 run partnership before Bancroft was dismissed by Chris Woakes.

Usman Khawaja (11) then joined Warner in the middle but failed to rise to the occasion as he was sent packing by James Anderson after adding a few more runs to the board.

Then Australian skipper Smith joined in the middle and stabilised the innings with Warner.

Earlier, England were bowled out at the overnight score of 491. Anderson was dismissed by Pat Cummins on the very first ball of the day and opener Alastair Cook remained unbeaten at 244.

For Australia, Cummins scalped four wickets while Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each.