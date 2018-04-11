Australia to tour Zimbabwe for T20I tri-series

Melbourne: Australia are all set to travel to Zimbabwe for the first time in four years when they play in the T20I tri-series, also featuring Pakistan, in July this year.

Australia, who last played in Zimbabwe in 2014, will lock horns with the hosts and Pakistan in the 20-over format at the Harare Sports Club. The series will begin on July 1, with the final being held on July 8. After the first-ever T20I matches in Zimbabwe, Pakistan will continue to stay on for a five-match ODI series at the Bulawayo’s Queens Sports Club.

Confirming the news, Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Faisal Hasnain said that they had come into conclusion to host Pakistan and Australia after months of negotiations. “Following months of negotiations, we are pleased to confirm we will be hosting a T20I triangular series involving Australia and Pakistan, followed by an ODI series against Pakistan,” cricket.com.au quoted Hasnain, as saying.

“Playing two of the game’s biggest teams will provide us with a very welcome litmus test as we forge ahead with our plans to develop a stronger Zimbabwe side capable of consistently competing and winning against the best,” he added. Following Australia’s tour to Zimbabwe, Australia will be heading to the United Kingdom for a five-match ODI series and one-off T20I match against England, beginning June 13 and will run until June 28.

That Zimbabwe tour will see a new-look Australia team, with a new coach, skipper and vice-captain stepping in after Steve Smith, David Warner and Darren Lehmann stepped down from their position following a massive ball-tampering scandal that took place during the third Test of the four-match series against South Africa.