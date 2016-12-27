Australia look to make VK ‘angry’

Melbourne : Australian captain Steve Smith has revealed that his side will look to target Indian skipper Virat Kohli and try to make him `a little bit angry` in order to be on a winning side during next year’s four-match Test series between the two teams.

Kohli is arguably the world’s most in-form batsman at the moment, having recently notched up a total of 655 runs at an average of 109.16 during India’s 4-0 five-match series win against England.

Besides this, the Indian batting mainstay has also lifted his Test average to 50.10 and achieved career-best second place behind Smith in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

Describing Kohli as a `world-class` player, Smith admitted that the Indian skipper has improved a lot and led his team incredibly well in last two years.

“He is a world-class player and he has, obviously, led the Indian team incredibly well over the last 18 months or so. They have won a lot of games in that time and I think they have played a lot of cricket at home in that time as well. I think he has improved a lot body-language wise,” cricket.com.au quoted Kohli, as saying.

“He is a very emotional character out on the field, but I think he has improved a lot there,” he added.

Smith, however, believes that if his side would manage to make Kohli angry, then the Indian team could possibly be turned a little bit vulnerable. “I guess for us as a team it’s trying to get him out of the strong emotional state and try and make him, I guess, a little bit angry and ruffle his feathers and things like that. I think if you can get him in that state then the Indian team can possibly be a little bit vulnerable,” Smith emphasized.

Kohli, who took over Test captaincy from limited-overs skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni after World Cup 2014, has registered 15 tons and 14 half-centuries from 53 Tests he played as skipper.

Admitting that the upcoming series in India would be a difficult one, Smith insisted that his young side would try to take it as opportunity and aim to produce a much better performance than they displayed previously in subcontinent conditions.

“Four Tests there, it’s a great opportunity for this team, where we are going to be the underdogs going there. It would be fantastic to win a series there and we are going to have to make sure our processes are in order and we play a lot better than we have done in subcontinent conditions,” he added.

The two sides will play a four-match Test series beginning at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on February 23.