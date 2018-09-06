Australia draws up cultural charter to avoid scandals

Sydney : Australian cricket is drawing up a cultural blueprint in which players will pledge to uphold certain standards in a move away from their win-at-all-costs mentality, according to skipper Tim Paine.

The player charter is being developed in the wake of a ball-tampering scandal in March that rocked the game and cost captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner their jobs.

Coach Darren Lehmann also resigned amid criticism that he allowed an attitude within the team to flourish that led to the embarrassing episode. Two reviews into the state of the game were set up in the aftermath — one focusing on the culture within Cricket Australia and the other into the team.

Paine told the Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday that he and new coach Justin Langer were playing a central role in formalising a blueprint for players to follow to ensure such scandals never happen again.

“It’s going to be how we go about it, how we want to be seen and what we are about,” he said.

“I think we have to go back to that and just remember that we are Australia’s team — we are not the Australian cricket team. We don’t own it,” the wicketkeeper-batsman added.

Under the charter, which will be separate to Cricket Australia’s code of conduct and encourage a hard-but-fair attitude, players will be held to account by their peers.