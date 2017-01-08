Australia crush Pak to sweep Test series

Sydney : Australia defeated Pakistan by 220 runs to clinch the series 3-0 after the visitors were bowled out for 244 on the final day of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Saturday.

Resuming at 55/1, Pakistan started the proceedings on a poor note as overnight batsman Azhar Ali (11) returned to the pavilion without contributing to the score. He was taken by Jose Hazlewood in the 17th over.

The fall of Ali’s wicket brought in Babar Azam (9), who is going thorugh a poor phase once again failed to score and was sent packing after three overs, Hazlewood claiming him leg before wicket.

Veteran batsman Younis Khan (13) who scored an unbeaten 175 for his 34th Test hundred in the first innings was the next to go. He was caught in the deep off Nathan Lyon in the 30th over.

Nightwatchman Yasir Shah, who seemed good at the crease and was holding the one end also failed to step up to the Australian challenge and was departed by Stephen Norman John O’Keefe just before lunch. He played 93 balls and made 13 runs.

Apart from Sarfraz Ahmed (72 not out) no other batsmen in the middle and lower order contributed to the cause and and were seeing packing one after the other.

For Australia, Hazlewood and spinner Steve O’Keefe snared three wickets each while Lyon scalped two wickets.

Brief score:

Australia 538/8 dec and 241/2 dec; Pakistan 315 and 244 (Sarfraz 72 not out, Hazlewood 3-29, O’Keefe 3-53).–IANS