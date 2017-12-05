Australia build 268-run lead in Ashes Test

Adelaide : Australia wrestled with a seaming pink ball under the lights to build a 268-run lead with six wickets in hand over England in an engrossing second Ashes Test here on Monday.

In testing batting conditions, the Australians struggled against the moving ball in the final twilight session as England roared back after trailing by 215 runs in the first innings. On a fast-moving third day, England were dismissed for 227 but the Australians found it difficult to score against the hooping ball under the lights. At the close, Australia were 53 for four with Peter Handscomb on three and nightwatchman Nathan Lyon not out three. The Australians lost the wickets of Cameron Bancroft (4) and Usman Khawaja (20) to James Anderson and a restrained David Warner (14) to Chris Woakes in the final session. Skipper Steve Smith survived a desperately close leg before wicket review before he had scored off Anderson but was not so lucky when he missed out in another tight lbw review to Woakes for six.

Holders England were fighting to stay in the Test as Australia chased a potentially decisive 2-0 lead in the five- Test series after winning last week’s Brisbane opener by 10 wickets. Lyon and Mitchell Starc brought off spectacular catches as Australia had England under pressure in the first two sessions on Monday.

Oz 1st innings:

442 for 8 declared

England 1st innings

(overnight 29 for 1)

Cook c Smith b Lyon37

Stoneman lbw b Starc18

Vince c Paine b Hazlewood2

Root c Bancroft b Cummins9

Malan c Paine b Cummins19

Ali c and b Lyon25

Bairstow c and b Starc21

Woakes c and b Starc36

Overton not out41

Broad c Paine b Lyon3

Anderson lbw b Lyon0

Extras: (LB-15, W-1)16

Total: (all out; 76.1 overs)227

Bowling: Starc 20-4-49-3, Hazlewood 16-3-56-1, Cummins 16-3-47-2, Lyon 24.1-5-60-4.

Oz 2nd innings:

Bancroft c Bairstow b Anderson4

Warner c Root b Woakes14

Khawaja lbw b Anderson20

Smith lbw b Woakes6

Handscomb not out3

Lyon not out3

Extras:(LB-2, W-1)3

Total: (For 4 wkts; 26 overs)53

Bowling: Anderson 11-7-16-2, Broad 7-2-14-0, Overton 1-0 -8-0, Woakes 7-0-13-2.