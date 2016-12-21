Attack on Kvitova

Prague : Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was injured after an attack by a knife-wielding burglar at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Petra Kvitova was attacked in her flat this morning, it was a random crime, nobody was going to attack or rob her as Petra Kvitova,” spokesman Karel Tejkal told AFP.

“She was injured with a knife during the attempted burglary. Her life is not in danger, she is being treated by doctors,” Tejkal added.

The Dnes daily said she had cuts on her left hand.

Tejkal said the burglar was still at large. She is also recovering from a fatigue fracture on her foot which has ruled her out of the Hopman Cup.