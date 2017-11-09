ATP Tour Finals: Federer to face Zverev, Nadal drawn against Grigor Dimitrov

Johannesburg: Nineteen-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and young gun Alexander Zverev of Germany have been drawn to face each other in the group stage of the next week’s ATP Tour Finals in London.

The Swiss tennis maestro has been named in the Boris Becker group, alongside world number three Zverev, Croatian player Marin Cilic and Jack Sock of United States, Sport24 reported.

Meanwhile, world number one Rafael Nadal, who is hoping to recover from a knee injury in time to play in the season-ending tournament, has been drawn in Boris Becker Group and will take on Belgian David Goffin, Bulgarian debutant Grigor Dimitrov and Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Though Nadal has finished the year at the top of the world rankings, Federer is the odds-on favourite to end his incredible year with a win in London.

While Federer has lifted Wimbledon and Australian Open this year, Nadal picked the other two titles at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows. Former world number one Andy Murray of Britain is one of the notable absentees from the upcoming tournament following his troubles with injury.

The season-ending tournament will begin on Sunday and concludes on November 19 at London’s O2 Arena.