ATP Rankings: Nadal returns to second spot, Andy Murray on top

Madrid: Spaniard Rafael Nadal regained the second place in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings on Monday, a day after winning his tenth French Open title.

However, Briton Andy Murray continued to lead the ATP rankings, despite losing the French Open semi-final on Friday against Swiss player Stan Wawrinka, who went on to lose the final against Nadal, reports Efe. Wawrinka remained in third place in the ATP rankings. Murray leads the standings with 9,890 points, followed by Nadal’s 7,185.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Andy Murray (UK) 9,890 points

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,285

3. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6,175

4. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 5,805

5. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 4,945

6. Milos Raonic (Canada) 4,450

7. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,115

8. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,985

9. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,830

10. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 3,070.