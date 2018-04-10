Atletico’s Oblak frustrates Real
Madrid : Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak frustrated Real Madrid and his teammate Antoine Griezmann scored the tying tally in an enjoyable 1-1 derby in the 31st round of Spanish First Division football action.
The sidelines were the main areas of activity in Real Madrid’s game plan, while Atletico Madrid, as usual approached the match defensively, taking advantage on the counterattack on Sunday.
Zinedine Zidane’s strategy paid off as Gareth Bale delivered a cross but Cristiano Ronaldo could not put it home in the early stages.
Atletico sought to adjust their plans, as Real Madrid posed more danger from the sidelines rather than from midfield, with Lucas Vazquez and Asensio showcasing their best efforts.
The Rojiblancos responded with Diego Costa finding the back of the net, but the referee ruled out the goal due to a foul against Sergio Ramos, who could have paid for his excessive confidence.
The home side also had their scoring chances, but Oblak prevented Ronaldo from breaking the scoreless deadlock, and Asensio, surprisingly, preferred to deliver a cross instead of firing when he had the opportunity.
Atleti started to put pressure on Real Madrid, creating a golden scoring chance, but Diego Costa squandered a one-on-one against netminder Keylor Navas, who put a hand on the Brazilian-born Spaniard forward.
At the other end of the field, woodwork prevented Marcelo from putting Real Madrid on the scoreboard.
Dani Carvajal collected the deflected ball and fired, but stellar Oblak blocked it.
After the intermission, Atletico was more comfortable as they had figured out how to neutralize their rivald until the 53rd minute.
Bale, however, sprinted past Juanfran, delivering a cross which Ronaldo seized on, putting his team on the scoreboard and netting his 500th derby goal in La Liga.
Following the goal, Real Madrid slowed the pace, paving the way for Atletico to dominate the match, drawing level on a goal by Griezmann.
Atletico could have doubled the score but Navas saved Vitolo’s effort, maintaining the status quo
Zidane made shocking changings, however, inserting Karim Benzema for Ronaldo, before bringing in Isco and Luca Modric.
Atletico Madrid’s coach Diego Simeone, meanwhile, replaced Diego Costa.
With the draw, Real Madrid remains in the third spot in the La Liga table with 64 points, four behind their cross-town rivals.