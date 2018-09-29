ATK vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2018 LIVE streaming, FPJ’s dream XI prediction for ATK vs Kerala Blasters
The fifth season of ISL will witness high-octane action as 10 elite teams compete for the coveted title. The I-League 2017-18 which concluded in March was the last competitive football tournament in the country.
Former champions ATK (Atletico de Kolkata) and two-time runners-up Kerala Blasters FC will look to renew their rivalry when they face-off in the opening match of the Indian Super League (ISL) football tournament on Saturday at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Both ATK and Kerala struggled to hit the ground running last season, with ATK faring worse than the two, finishing a nightmarish nine out of 10 teams and saw three coaches at the helm.
Watch ATK vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2018 Live telecast on these channels
The match between ATK and Kerala Blasters will be aired on Star Sports network. (Star Sports1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3).
ATK vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2018 will be Live streaming online on these apps
The live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match also be seen on Airtel TV and Jio TV.
The Kochi-based side also endured a poor start last season that saw the removal of coach Rene Muelensteen and former England goalkeeper David James being handed the baton. There were some glimpses of resurgence under their former marquee player but it was a little too late to make the playoffs, as they ended up at sixth. Both the teams have a healthy rivalry with ATK in a 5-1 win-loss record from 10 exchanges, including two in the 2014 and 2016 finals.
Here is the dream XI for ATK vs Kerala Blasters
Debjit Majumder, John Johnson, Manuel Lanzarote, Malsawmzuala, Everton Santos, Balwant Singh, Sandhesh Jinghan, Lalruatthara, Seminlel Doungel, Zakeer Mundampara, Matej Poplatnik