ATK vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2018-19 LIVE streaming! When and where to watch in India, FPJ’s dream 11 prediction

Struggling ATK and defending champions Chennaiyin FC will look to get their house in order when the two sides clash in an Indian Super League (ISL) tie at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Friday.

ATK, placed sixth on the points table, have won just one of their four fixtures so far while Chennaiyin, languishing at the ninth spot, have got just one point after playing four games. ATK were fortunate to eke out a 1-1 draw in their last match against Jamshedpur FC. Jamshedpur dominated the game for larger parts and their coach Cesar Ferrando rued the fact that they did not come out winners.

For Chennaiyin, their last game was against Delhi Dynamos where both sides played out a drab 0-0 draw. Chennaiyin got their first point of the season but their head coach John Gregory was clearly disappointed not to have claimed all three.

Here is the dream 11 for ATK vs Chennaiyin FC.

John Johnson, Gerson Vieira, El Maimounie Noussair, Manuel Lanzarote, Jayesh Rane, Balwant Singh, Karanjit Singh, Eli Sabia, Inigo Calderon, Anirudh Thapa, Raphael Augusto.