Asian Games 2018 gold medalist boxer Amit Panghal nominated for Arjana Award

New Delhi: Jakarta Asian Games gold medalist boxer Amit Panghal was on Tuesday nominated for this year’s prestigious Arjuna Award.

The 22-year-old boxer who hails from Haryana was nominated for the award by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) after his stupendous feat in the quadrennial sporting event.

Amit joined Sonia Lather and Gaurav Bidhuri in the list of boxing nominees for the second highest sporting honour after the Khel Ratna. Panghal became the eighth Indian boxer to claim an Asian Games gold medal.