Asiad medal winners praise hike in cash prizes by Kejriwal govt

New Delhi : Two days after an Asian Games medal winner lamented about the lack of help to athletes in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a couple of silver medallists have praised Arvind Kejriwal for hiking the prize money for sportspersons.

At a felicitation event last Tuesday, wrestler Divya Kakran, who won bronze in the Asian Games in Jakarta, had lashed out at the Delhi government for not extending any help to her before the games. Kejriwal was present on the occasion.

“Nobody helps us when we need it and had I got assistance, I could have even won a gold medal,” she said at the event. However, Pinky Balhara, who won silver in Kurash at the recently concluded Asiad, thanked the Delhi chief minister for the “substantial increase” in the cash award.

“I would like to thank Arvind Kejriwal sir on behalf of all the athletes for substantial increase in the cash award. It will definitely help all the athletes to focus on their game and not worry about the financial burden,” she said in a video message.

The Delhi government has increased the cash award for gold medal winners of Asian Games to Rs 1 crore. The cash prizes for silver and bronze medal winners in Asian Games have been raised to Rs 75 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, respectively.

Silver medal winner of the archery event in the Jakarta Asian Games, Abhishek Verma, also appreciated the hike in the cash prize, saying it will help athletes in their preparations.

“I want to say thanks to Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi government on the behalf of all the sportspersons for the hike in cash awards. They are less than some states but more than many states. It will help athletes in their preparations,” he said.

The government has also announced two new policies to promote sports in Delhi.