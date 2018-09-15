Asia Cup History: How tournament started and why it’s played in T20i as well as ODI format; all you need to know

Bangladesh will clash with Sri Lanka in the first match of Asia Cup 2018 which will begin on Saturday. Six nations will participate in this year’s tournament. The nations who play test matches like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan received a direct entry into the tournament, while Hong Kong had to compete in the qualifiers to get the spot in this tournament. Though everyone is ready for the intense matches, so moving away from all the intensity here we bring to you the history of Asia Cup.

1983 The Asia Cup was established in 1983 as a measure to build good relation between Asian countries. It was scheduled to be held every two years.

1984 The first Asia cup was held in 1984 in United Arab Emirates which India won by defeating Sri lanka.



1986 In 1986 India did not participate in Asia Cup due to some political issues with Sri Lanka.

1990-91 In 1990-91 Pakistan did not participate in Asia Cup due to political tension with India

1993 In 1993 the tournament was called-off because the political tension between India and Pakistan raised even further.

1988 to 1995 Between 1988 to 1995 three Asia cup tournaments were held and India won all of them.

1997 Sri Lanka broke India’s winning spree by defeating them in the finals of 1997 Asia Cup. Sri Lanka, having lifted the World Cup the year before (1986), were a force to be reckoned with.

2015 In 2015, it was announced by the ICC that Asia Cup events from 2016 will be played on a rotation basis between One Day International and Twenty20 International format, on the basis of format of upcoming world events.