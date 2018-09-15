Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup gives us chance to get combination right before WC: Rohit

Asia Cup gives us chance to get combination right before WC: Rohit

— By Agencies | Sep 15, 2018 12:19 am
FOLLOW US:

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma speaks during an Asia Cup press conference at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2018, ahead of the start of the 2018 Asia Cup cricket tournament. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

“In a way, you can say that. Every team wants to go to the World Cup in a good frame of mind. But we shouldn’t be looking too far ahead. Obviously the Asia Cup gives every team an opportunity to get the combination right before the World Cup”

Dubai : The World Cup is still eight months away but India skipper Rohit Sharma feels that the six-nation Asia Cup starting Saturday will give his side a chance to work towards a “perfect combination” going into next year’s mega event.

 India are still searching for a perfect middle order combination in the one-dayers even as they have a settled top three batsmen in stand-in skipper himself, Shikhar Dhawan and regular captain Virat Kohli.


Asked if the Asia Cup will be a build up to next year’s World Cup in England, Rohit said: “In a way, you can say that. Every team wants to go to the World Cup in a good frame of mind. But we shouldn’t be looking too far ahead. Obviously the Asia Cup gives every team an opportunity to get the combination right before the World Cup.”

However, during the captains’ press meet, the talented Mumbaikar said that while the World Cup will be at the back of his mind, it is better to take one game at a time.

“I won’t understand how Angie (Angelo Mathews), Sarfraz (Ahmed) or Mashrafe (Mortaza) are looking at it and what their strengths and weaknesses are. But as the tournament progresses, we will understand what teams are doing.

“The World Cup is too far ahead. We will play a lot of games before that. A lot of players will get an opportunity to stake claim for a berth in that World Cup squad. It’s a great opportunity to try for that perfect combination,” said Rohit.

India begin their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong on September 18 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.

While India versus Pakistan games are of primary interest, Rohit said it’s not just about one match.

“Pakistan have played some great cricket of late and we are looking forward to that clash. However, by no means I am saying that focus should be on one game as all the games that are going to be played over here will be quite competitive,” he said.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…