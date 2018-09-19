Asia Cup 2018: Younis Khan recalls how Rahul Dravid’s advice helped him in his career

India and Pakistan may be rivals, but Indian and Pakistani cricketers are really good friends. Recently, former Pakistani cricketer, Younis Khan revealed how players from both the teams spoke to each other in the past. Speaking to India Today, he revealed that one should not hesitate in taking guidance from the former players. He gave an example of how an advice given by former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid helped him in his career. Younis asked for Dravid’s advice during the 2004 Champions Trophy.

“For batsmen, like I took advice from Azhar Bhai, there are so many Indian legends and they should learn from them and even if they don’t say themselves, the players should go themselves. The learning should not stop. I went to Rahul Dravid in 2004 Champions Trophy in Birmingham and I asked for 5 minutes but Dravid himself came to me and I was a junior player. I asked him a few questions and I took them ahead and it changed my cricket,” Younis said.

“The tips and advice I got from Dravid at the early stages of my career helped me develop into a top batsman who was comfortable at number three. Dravid was a top-class professional and one of the greats of the modern era and I learned from him.”