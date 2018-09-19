Asia Cup 2018: Watch MS Dhoni’s little fan’s reaction after former Indian captain gets out on 0 against Hong Kong

After a very long time, we saw former Indian captain MS Dhoni playing an international game and many fans had great expectations of him on his comeback. However, he disappointed his fans by getting out on duck after facing just three balls. Fans were shocked and disappointed when they saw Dhoni leave the pitch. Among the fans there was one kid who seemed very upset after Dhoni’s dismissal.

Here is the video of the incident –

After Shikhar Dhawan got out, Dhoni walked into the pitch, he played first two balls nicely but got dismissed by Ehsan Khan. Surely, it was not the comeback Dhoni was expecting and his young fan went onto express his disappointment.

It looked like team India will make more than 300 runs but after Dhawan got dismissed, Indian batting line started falling apart. At the end of the day India scored only 285/7 against Hong Kong. Dhawan who was the star of the show, scored 127 runs in 120 balls. Ambati Rayudu supported Dhawan by scoring 60 runs in 70 balls.