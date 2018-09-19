Asia Cup 2018: Virender Sehwag takes a dig at Shoaib Malik over ongoing ‘Break The Beard’ challenge

Before India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2018, former cricketer Virender Sehwag made tweeted regarding ‘Break the Beard’ trend adopted by some players of both the team. Many players such as Shikhar Dhawan, Shoaib Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Amir have kept new look in Asia Cup, also it seems like fans loved their new look.

Here’s what Sehwag tweeted, “Koi Biwi ke liye kar raha hai , koi garmi ki vajah se, iss #INDvsPAK ke #BreakTheBeard mukaabley mein bhi India hi Champions hai”

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik donned ‘break the beard’ look for his wife Sania Mirza. Shoaib shared the video on twitter with his new look. At the end of the video Shoaib blew a kiss to the camera as it was a surprise for the little one. “Begum jo bole woh right! This look is for you Sania Mirza and a surprise at the end for the little one,” Malik captioned the video.

India and Pakistan will clash today in the final Group A match of ongoing tournament in Dubai. The last time these the two teams fought was in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England, which Pakistan won by 180 runs.

India and Pakistan have played 12 games against each other in the Asia Cup till now, where India won 6 matches and Pakistan won 5, one match was draw.