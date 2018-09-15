Asia Cup 2018: Shoaib Malik meets MS Dhoni during practice session of Asia Cup in Dubai

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik met each other at the ICC Academy in Dubai where the two teams are practicing for the upcoming Asia Cup. Pakistan started their training on Tuesday while India started their training on Friday. Shoaib walked over to the Indian cricket team camp and had a friendly chat with Dhoni they were also seen sharing few laughs.

Rohit Sharma will be the captain of the Indian team in Asia Cup and skipper Virat Kohli will not be playing this tournament. On Friday, Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, along with captain Rohit sharma, had a training session in Dubai.

India, Pakistan and Hong Kong are placed in group A, while Group B comprises of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The rules of Asia cup are same, top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4 and two teams will then play the final on September 28. On September 18 India will clash with Hong Kong in their first match and then they will face Pakistan the next day.

Dhoni is one of the experienced players in India today. Dhoni will have a lot to prove to people, who have raised questions about his strike rates in recent matches. Virender Sehwag backed Mahendra Singh Dhoni saying he is India’s No.1 keeper till the next World Cup. “In my personal opinion, MS Dhoni should continue till the 2019 World Cup,” Sehwag said.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman considered Shoaib Malik as the real threat when India play against Pakistan. “Shoaib Malik is someone who would looks to play the anchor role because he has got ability to rotate the strike, play down the ground, taking easy singles,” Laxman said.

“But at the same time when he presses the accelerator, he can play the big shots and he has got abundance of experience and he is a champion as far as white ball is concerned,” Laxman added.