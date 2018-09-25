Asia Cup 2018: Pakistani news anchor makes obscene gesture on live TV

A news anchor from a Pakistani news channel forgot his work ethics on camera and made obscene gestures while reporting about India vs Pakistan’s super 4 match of Asia Cup 2018. The male news anchor was presenting the live updates from the match, which took place on Sunday (September 23) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The anchor showed middle fingers while he was live on camera just before starting the news bulletins on the match.

The video of the act is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the news anchor is seen getting excited about Pakistani player Shoaib Malik’s good batting, because of which he showed middle fingers on the camera just before the start of the news bulletins. It looks like he was unaware that he was already on air, and mistakenly made the obscene gestures thinking the camera had not started rolling. However, he was caught with his indecent behaviour live on television and the video has stormed the internet. Have a look at the video below.

When panel producer is in so much hurry to switch!!! RIP Journalism 👇 pic.twitter.com/6NeYRwxNvB — Syed Raza Mehdi (@SyedRezaMehdi) September 22, 2018

In the super 4 match, India defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets after openers Rohit Sharma (111*) and Shikhar Dhawan (114) smashed centuries. Pakistan opted to bat first in the match and after losing three wickets quickly, Shoaib Malik provided a great support to batting by scoring 78 runs off 90 balls. At one point, Pakistan was consistent but after the dismissal of Malik’s wicket, Pakistani batsmen could not manage a massive score. Losing 7 wickets, Pakistan managed to score only 238 runs.

India easily achieved the target as none of the Pakistani bowlers were able to bag a wicket. India has also fixed its place in the Asia Cup 2018 final, and will play against the winner of Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4 match. Before the Asia Cup final on September 28, India will also play against Afghanistan today.