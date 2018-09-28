Asia Cup 2018: India won the toss and opt to bowl first
Dubai: India won the toss and opted field against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup final here on Friday. India picked a full strength team for the title clash, bringing back Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan and captain Rohit Sharma, who all were rested for the game against Afghanistan. Nazmul Islam was picked in place of Mominul Haque in the Bangladesh playing eleven.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(captain), Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.