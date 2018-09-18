Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan: A complete history of Indo-Pak clashes in the Asia Cup

Excitement between cricket fans is getting high for the India vs Pakistan clash of Asia Cup 2018. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE and the world is set to witness the India-Pakistan rivalry again.

Asia Cup tournaments are a great source of India vs Pakistan matches, as the tournaments mostly have a match between both the teams. This time, after the exit of Sri Lanka, there are three possible chances of India vs Pakistan clash and people are too excited about the same. While there are two assured India-Pakistan matches, one in the group league and other at the Super Four stage, the organisers, broadcasters, and the supporters will be hoping for a possible summit showdown in final too. For India, it will be a chance to see how the team reacts to pressure situations in absence of Kohli, who has been rested after a gruelling England tour, which ended with a 1-4 Test series loss earlier this week.

India and Pakistan have remained almost equal against each other in Asia Cup tournaments. Out of the 12 Asia Cup matches played between the two teams, India have won six times (5 ODIs and one T20I) while Pakistan have won on five occasions. One match ended with no result.

The history of India vs Pakistan rivalry in Asia Cup is old, and it started from the debut year of Asia Cup tournament in 1984. In Asia Cup 1984, India and Pakistan played against each other at Sharjah, and the maiden Asia Cup clash between both the nations ended in India’s favour. Under the captainship of Sunil Gavaskar, Indian team defeated Pakistan by 54 runs. India scored 188/4 in the match, which was reduced to 46 overs. In reply, Pakistan team got all out at the score of 134, thanks to amazing bowling performance by Roger Binny and present Indian coach Ravi Shastri. The man of the match award was given to Surinder Khanna, who scored half-century.

In the next Asia Cup tournament held in 1988, India again outclassed Pakistan by 4 wickets. Indian bowler Arshad Ayub was given man of the match award for taking 4 wicket for 19. Next clash between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup tournament came in 1997, when the match ended with no result. India were unlucky as bad weather affected the match when Pakistan were down 30/5 after 9 overs, due to Venkatesh Prasad’s 4 quick wickets. The match was reduced to 33 overs, but could not go beyond 9 overs due to rains. Next day, the match was schedule to be replayed, but the match was cancelled again due to rains.

In the year 2000, Pakistan registered their first ever win over India in Asia Cup, when they won the match by 44 runs, scoring 295 in the first innings and dismissing India at 251. Yuosuf Yohana was declared man of the match. This was repeated in 2004 Asia Cup, when Pakistan again defeat India by 59 runs, scoring 300 runs in the first innings with help of Shoaib Malik’s century 143.

In the next Asia Cup clash in Karachi in 2004, India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets in group stage, a victory achieved by an amazing batting by Suresh Raina. However, this was equaled when Pakistan defeated India in the in the super four round by 8 wickets. Younis Khan smashed 123 runs to chase a target of 309 runs set by India.

In the next two editions of Asia Cup, India defeated Pakistan. In 2010, India won the match by 3 wickets as Gautam Gambhir scored 83 to push India to victory. The nail-biting match went to the last over in the second innings, when India defeated Pakistan by 3 wickets. Again in the 2012, India won the match while chasing when when Virat Kohli smashed an iconic 183 runs to chase down the massive target of 329 set by Pakistan.

In the 2014, all-round performance by Mohammad Hafeez led to Pakistan’s victory by 1 wicket. This match also lasted till the final over in the second innings, when Pakistan defeated India by 1 wicket. The Asia Cup of 2016 was played in the form of T-20, and India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets. India managed comfortable win after Pakistan scored 85 in the first innings. This year, the buzz for Indian and Pakistan fans will be high and both the teams are going to play after a gap of one year.