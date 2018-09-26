Asia Cup 2018 India vs Afghanistan: ‘Will you bowl or should we change the bowler?’, MS Dhoni scolds Kuldeep Yadav

MS Dhoni gave his fans a surprise on Tuesday when he entered in the middle of ground as a captain for his 200th ODI game during ongoing Asia Cup match against Afghanistan. Those who know, MSD is a no-nonsense guy, and there are some instances where ‘Captain Cool’ loses his cool. And his fans witnessed something similar when he scolded Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav to concentrate on his bowling.

The incident happened when Yadav was busy doing field changes and to get things moving quickly, Dhoni scolded Kuldeep saying, “Bowling Karega ya bowler change kare? (Will you bowl or should we change the bowler?)”. A video of the same is doing rounds on social media. See video:

Kuldeep Yadav asking Dhoni to change fielder’s location

Dhoni : “Bowling karega ya bowler change kare”. 😂😂#INDvAFG #AsiaCup2018 pic.twitter.com/mlYzatzKAS — Amit Jaiswal 🗣️ (@iamamitjaiswal) September 25, 2018

This was enough content for the Twitter users to giggle about. Many social media users made fun of Dhoni for giving a piece of his mind to Kuldeep for wasting time. However, it is not the first time that MSD has scolded or criticised any player on field. Remember his remark on Sreesanth long back, “Oye Sree udhar girlfriend nahi hai, idhar aa ja thoda. (Hey Sree, it’s not like your girlfriend is over there. Move over here.)”

