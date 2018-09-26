Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup 2018 India vs Afghanistan: ‘Will you bowl or should we change the bowler?’, MS Dhoni scolds Kuldeep Yadav

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Afghanistan: ‘Will you bowl or should we change the bowler?’, MS Dhoni scolds Kuldeep Yadav

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 26, 2018 02:31 pm
FOLLOW US:

MS Dhoni gave his fans a surprise on Tuesday when he entered in the middle of ground as a captain for his 200th ODI game during ongoing Asia Cup match against Afghanistan. Those who know, MSD is a no-nonsense guy, and there are some instances where ‘Captain Cool’ loses his cool. And his fans witnessed something similar when he scolded Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav to concentrate on his bowling.

The incident happened when Yadav was busy doing field changes and to get things moving quickly, Dhoni scolded Kuldeep saying, “Bowling Karega ya bowler change kare? (Will you bowl or should we change the bowler?)”. A video of the same is doing rounds on social media. See video:

This was enough content for the Twitter users to giggle about. Many social media users made fun of Dhoni for giving a piece of his mind to Kuldeep for wasting time. However, it is not the first time that MSD has scolded or criticised any player on field. Remember his remark on Sreesanth long back, “Oye Sree udhar girlfriend nahi hai, idhar aa ja thoda. (Hey Sree, it’s not like your girlfriend is over there. Move over here.)”

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…

  • A new twist in Rafale deal

    A new angle has emerged in the on-going Rafale controversy. It is claimed the reason why Rahul Gandhi is so…

  • Europe is swinging far right

    There is a powerful shift emerging in politics around the world and in Europe in particular. While broadly there has…

  • Fifty shades of being bold

    manmarziyaan, manmarziyaan movie, manmarziyaan movie review, anurag kashyap, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee PannuHad just watched Manmarziyaan, in which the leading lady is a spitfire. One scene, however, was particularly galling; she has…

  • Portents of defeat

    Kamalendra Kanwar, Editorial, Maldives, India, Chinese Hegemony, World affairsWith President Abdulla Yameen conceding defeat in the recent general elections in the Indian Ocean island-state of Maldives, the decks…