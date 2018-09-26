Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup 2018 India vs Afghanistan: KL Rahul bowled out MS Dhoni; fans chide Rahul for wasting DRS review

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Afghanistan: KL Rahul bowled out MS Dhoni; fans chide Rahul for wasting DRS review

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 26, 2018 01:25 pm
FOLLOW US:

AFP PHOTO / Dibyangshu SARKAR

Team India opener KL Rahul took a wrong DRS review against Afghanistan in their last ‘Super Four’ match in Asia Cup and now he has accepted his fault and feels regret. Rahul looking to go for a reverse sweep against spinner Rashid Khan missed the ball completely with the umpire giving him out. Rahul then opted for review which showed the ball was hitting the off-stump and India lost the final review. With no review left, Rahul’s decision proved costly for the team, especially for MS Dhoni.

The skipper for the match, who was playing his 200th ODI, was given LBW on 8 runs. However, the replay showed the ball missing the stumps. The same thing happened with Dinesh Karthik as well as he was also given LBW and with no review left, the two had to walk away with sheer disappointment. KL Rahul’s earlier decision of DRS review, left fans in anger who then didn’t show any mercy for the opener for his wrong choice and accused him of taking Karthik and Dhoni’s wicket. Some even compared him with Virat Kohli who also has poor record with DRS.

Talking about the match, India and Afghanistan’s last ‘Super Four’ match ended in a nail-biting tie. India needed 7 runs from final over and India managed to score six from first four balls to level the score, but on the 5th ball, Rashid Khan managed to get the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja and bowled out India for 252.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…

  • A new twist in Rafale deal

    A new angle has emerged in the on-going Rafale controversy. It is claimed the reason why Rahul Gandhi is so…

  • Europe is swinging far right

    There is a powerful shift emerging in politics around the world and in Europe in particular. While broadly there has…

  • Fifty shades of being bold

    manmarziyaan, manmarziyaan movie, manmarziyaan movie review, anurag kashyap, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee PannuHad just watched Manmarziyaan, in which the leading lady is a spitfire. One scene, however, was particularly galling; she has…

  • Portents of defeat

    Kamalendra Kanwar, Editorial, Maldives, India, Chinese Hegemony, World affairsWith President Abdulla Yameen conceding defeat in the recent general elections in the Indian Ocean island-state of Maldives, the decks…