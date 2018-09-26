Asia Cup 2018 India vs Afghanistan: KL Rahul bowled out MS Dhoni; fans chide Rahul for wasting DRS review

Team India opener KL Rahul took a wrong DRS review against Afghanistan in their last ‘Super Four’ match in Asia Cup and now he has accepted his fault and feels regret. Rahul looking to go for a reverse sweep against spinner Rashid Khan missed the ball completely with the umpire giving him out. Rahul then opted for review which showed the ball was hitting the off-stump and India lost the final review. With no review left, Rahul’s decision proved costly for the team, especially for MS Dhoni.

The skipper for the match, who was playing his 200th ODI, was given LBW on 8 runs. However, the replay showed the ball missing the stumps. The same thing happened with Dinesh Karthik as well as he was also given LBW and with no review left, the two had to walk away with sheer disappointment. KL Rahul’s earlier decision of DRS review, left fans in anger who then didn’t show any mercy for the opener for his wrong choice and accused him of taking Karthik and Dhoni’s wicket. Some even compared him with Virat Kohli who also has poor record with DRS.

👉No Sound On Ultra Edge

👉Was Missing The Stumps

If KL Rahul Wouldn’t Have Wasted That Review, MS Dhoni Would’ve Been Notout And Still On The Crease. #INDvsAFG #INDvAFG #AFGvIND #AFGvsIND pic.twitter.com/wkDetLtHco — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) September 25, 2018

Rashid Khan Factor Comes In To Play. KL Rahul Departs. What’s The Point Of Taking A Review For LBW When You Know You Haven’t Edged The Ball? Review Wasted 😒 MS Dhoni Comes In At 4. 😇#INDvsAFG #INDvAFG #AFGvIND — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) September 25, 2018

KL Rahul gets the wicket of both Dinesh Karthik and Dhoni with his masterstroke DRS.. #INDvAFG — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) September 25, 2018

KL Rahul was also famous for wasting reviews in recent Test Series Against England Selfish Player#INDvAFG — Dharmesh (@Mumbaiikar) September 25, 2018

KL Rahul played a fancy reverse sweep exposing middle &Leg stumps,knowing that he was out wasted the review,as no reviews left Dhoni & Karthik both had to pay for POOR UMPIRING,

Rayadu also thrown his wicket when he was set.

DISAPPOINTING !

Jadeja Rashid Dhoni Asia Cup #INDvAFG, pic.twitter.com/BoqmfXkP3O — royjoy (@royji7306) September 26, 2018

KL Rahul is a follower (Chamcha) of @imVkohli as all knows. Kohli thinks he is always the only one has right to use DRS while batting, KL follows him . They can waste DRS as they think it’s their first right — Amit Kr Singh (@amit_ss) September 25, 2018

Talking about the match, India and Afghanistan’s last ‘Super Four’ match ended in a nail-biting tie. India needed 7 runs from final over and India managed to score six from first four balls to level the score, but on the 5th ball, Rashid Khan managed to get the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja and bowled out India for 252.