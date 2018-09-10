Asia Cup 2018: ICC grants ODI status to all matches as Hong Kong qualifies for tournament

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced that it has granted ODI status to all matches in the upcoming Asia Cup 2018. The tournament will see Hong Kong as the only participating team without an ODI status. Hong Kong defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the final of the qualifiers to book their place in the prestigious tournament. They will face Pakistan and India on September 16 and 18 in their first-round matches.

“To grant ODI status to all matches in the Asia Cup is a positive step taken by the ICC Board as we continue to take an in-depth look at international cricket structures in relation to our long-term ambition of growing the game and adding to the one billion fans who already follow the sport,” ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said in a media release.

“This decision was informed by our review of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier earlier this year where there was a mix of games with and without international status which proved to be confusing for fans.”

“The fact that these events are open to teams beyond the existing 16 teams that currently have ODI status is important and, accordingly, ensuring all matches are granted ODI status is befitting of the events and just reward for the teams that have qualified.” “Of course all T20 matches between ICC Members now have T20I status and we are in the midst of reviewing the whole issue of ODI status, which should be completed in the next few months,” he concluded.

The Asia Cup will take place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 15 and it will run till September 18. The tournament will see participation from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.