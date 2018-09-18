Asia Cup 2018: Here are 5 key Hong Kong players to look out for

Asia Cup 2018 will be played between six nations in UAE. Five teams were already decided and the sixth team was finalised after the qualifiers. The qualifiers was played between Oman, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, UAE and Hong Kong. The finals was played between Hong kong and UAE, which Hong Kong won. Though we know most of the players of other countries, we still don’t know about the players of Hong Kong. Therefore, this article covers best players of Hong Kong.

Anshuman Rath

Anshuman Rath is a left-handed batsman, who is also a wicketkeeper. He succeeded in giving a good start against UAE in the league game, where he and his teammate Babar Hayat scored 102 and 107 respectively. Rath scored a half century in a match against Nepal for which he also received the man of the match award.

Ehsan Khan

Eshan Khan is a right-arm bowler, his best performances came in the matches against UAE and Nepal, where he took 4 wickets. He was the fourth highest wicket-taker in the qualifiers with 11 wickets in six matches.

Nadeem Ahmed

Nadeem is a left-arm bowler, his best performances came against Malaysia and Singapore. He took four wickets against Malaysia and he also took four wickets against Singapore for which he was awarded as the man of the match, it was also the first win for Hong Kong in the Asia Cup Qualifiers. Nadeem was also the third highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets in six matches in qualifier.

Babar Hayat

In the 2015–17 ICC WCL Championship match against the Netherlands, he along with Anshuman Rath made 197 runs . In a match against Papua New Guinea in the 2015–17 ICC Intercontinental Cup, Babar became the first Hong Kong Batsman to score a double century scoring 214 not out. In August 2018, Babar was named as the captain of Hong Kong squad for the Asia Cup tournament. However before to the start of the tournament, Hayat stepped down as captain, Anshuman Rath replaced him as captain.

Aizaz Khan

Aizaz scored 42 runs in his debut match. Hong Kong played against Nepal, and Aizaz was picked man of the match in the Twenty20 International, taking 2 wickets by giving 4 runs.