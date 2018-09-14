Asia Cup 2018: Full schedule, venues; live streaming and where to watch on TV in India
With Asia Cup 2018, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are set to face with each to bag the crown of Asia Cup champion. This time the venue for the tournament is UAE. While India, Pakistan and Hong in group A, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in group B. The tournament will start on September 15 with Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match and the defending champions India is set to play their first match against Hong Kong on September 18, 2018.
Where to watch Asia Cup 2018 live on TV
All the matches of the Asia Cup 2018 will be aired on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.
Where to watch Asia Cup 2018 live streaming
Asia Cup 2018 Live streaming will be available to watch on Hotstar. Other than that, the match can also be seen on Jio Tv and Airtel TV.
Here is the complete schedule of the Asia Cup 2018
-
Match 1: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Date: 15 September, 2018
Time: 5 PM (IST)
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
-
Match 2: Pakistan vs Hong Kong
Date: 16 September, 2018
Time: 5 PM (IST)
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
-
Match 3: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
Date: 17 September, 2018
Time: 5 PM (IST)
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
-
Match 4: India vs Hong Kong
Date: 18 September, 2018
Time: 5 PM (IST)
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
-
Match 5: India vs Pakistan
Date: 19 September, 2018
Time: 5 PM (IST)
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
-
Match 6: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
Date: 20 September, 2018
Time: 5 PM (IST)
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
-
Super Four Match 1: A1 VS B2
Date: 21 September, 2018
Time: 5 PM (IST)
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
-
Super Four Match 2: B1 VS A2
Date: 21 September, 2018
Time: 5 PM (IST)
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
-
Super Four Match 3: A1 vs A2
Date: 23 September, 2018
Time: 5 PM (IST)
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
-
Super Four Match 4: B1 vs B2
Date: 23 September, 2018
Time: 5 PM (IST)
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
-
Super Four Match 5: A1 vs B1
Date: 25 September, 2018
Time: 5 PM (IST)
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
-
Super Four Match 6: A2 vs B2
Date: 26 September, 2018
Time: 5 PM (IST)
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
-
Asia Cup 2018 Final: Team 1 vs Team 2
Date: 28 September, 2018
Time: 5 PM (IST)
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai