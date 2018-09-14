Asia Cup 2018: Full schedule, venues; live streaming and where to watch on TV in India

With Asia Cup 2018, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are set to face with each to bag the crown of Asia Cup champion. This time the venue for the tournament is UAE. While India, Pakistan and Hong in group A, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in group B. The tournament will start on September 15 with Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match and the defending champions India is set to play their first match against Hong Kong on September 18, 2018.

Where to watch Asia Cup 2018 live on TV

All the matches of the Asia Cup 2018 will be aired on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Where to watch Asia Cup 2018 live streaming

Asia Cup 2018 Live streaming will be available to watch on Hotstar. Other than that, the match can also be seen on Jio Tv and Airtel TV.