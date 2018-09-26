Asia Cup 2018: Bad luck for MS Dhoni! With no review left, captain falls prey to erroneous lbw decision

Yesterday, it was quite a bad day for MS Dhoni in the Asia Cup 2018. He captained India to a tie against Afghanistan, and failed with the bat as well in the Super Four match. Chasing 253, Afghanistan tied the game as India were all out in a match which lasted till the final over of the second innings.

MS Dhoni, who came to the crease at no. 4 position, got out LBW due to a wrong decision by umpire. Dhoni was able to score only 8 runs off 117 balls as he was given out by umpire on Javed Ahmadi’s bowl. While there was no review available for the team India after Dhoni’s dismissal, it was revealed later that the ball was completely missing the stumps.

However, Dhoni could not ask for a review as the only review given to the team was already taken by KL Rahul. Rahul (60 off 66 balls) went for the review after he was given out LBW in the 21st over. The opener, who looked to go for the reverse sweep against Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, missed the ball completely.

The DRS showed that the Indian team lost their review as the decision stayed out. Rahul’s review failed and Indian team was left with no reviews, due to which Dhoni could not take the advantage of DRS (Decision Review System). While going back to the pavilion, Dhoni had a word with the umpire, just to confirm if they have any review left.

The match ended in a tie in the final over after Ravindra Jadeja lost his wicket to Rashid Khan, a moment when just one run was required to win the match. It was the last wicket for India and the team was dismissed at the score of 252. Possibly, the match could have ended with a different result if Dhoni was able to use review and continue his batting.