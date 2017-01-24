Ashwin, Jadeja rested

New Delhi : Having shouldered the bulk of responsibility in India’s recent Test and ODI series triumphs, the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja has been rested from the upcoming three-match T20 Internationals against England. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra and off-break bowler Parvez Rasool were picked as replacements for the series beginning Thursday.

“The All-India Senior Selection committee in consultation with Team India management has decided to rest spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the Paytm T20I series against England,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The Cricket Board added, “Amit Mishra and Parvez Rasool will replace Ashwin and Jadeja, with the 1st match to be played on January 26th at Kanpur.”

The 34-year-old Mishra last played against New Zealand in October, when he finished with figures of 5 for 18 in the fifth and final ODI. He was in the squad for the three-match ODI series against England but didn’t get a game. Rasool, the offspinner, who played his only ODI in 2014 and hasn’t played a T20I to date, was selected on the basis of his impressive performance in the Ranji Trophy.

— PTI