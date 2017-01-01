Ashwin ends year as No.1 Test bowler and all-rounder

Dubai : The Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja held on to the top two positions in the ICC Test bowlers rankings, while the national team ended the year as the numero uno side in the latest list issued here.

Ashwin also continued to lead the all-rounders’ table with no change among the top five in the list. Hence, Jadeja remained at third spot.

This is just the second time the top two spots in the bowlers’ chart is occupied by India players, with the pair emulating left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi and leg-spinner Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, who were ranked one and two in 1974.

In the Test batsmen’s ranking, India skipper Virat Kohli has ended the year at second position with Australia’s Steve Smith heading the chart.

Pakistan opener Azhar Ali has moved up 10 places to reach a career-high sixth rank, riding on his scores of 205 not out and 43 in the second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Team India has ended the year as the No.1 ranked Test side with 120 ranking points, 15 points clear of second placed Australia (105 points).–PTI