Ashlesha tames fighter Siddhi

Mumbai : Railway’s top seed Ashlesha Trehan quelled the spirited challenge of lanky 17-year-old collegian Siddhi Kolekar to breeze into the women’s singles semifinals in the MCF -All Mumbai 4-Star Ranking Table Tennis tournament, hosted by Mandpeshwar Civil Federation at their Sports Complex at here on Friday.

Though beaten in straight games, Siddhi put up good fight before the top seed was through with 11-9, 11-7, 11-7, 11-3.

Earlier, Siddhi, who practices at MCF, mixed aggression with caution to outwit her opponent bespectacled Anupriya Ratadia in a thrilling women’s pre-quarterfinal tie to record a fine (4-2) 5-11, 11-8, 2-11, 11-9, 11-6, 13-11 win.

However, Siddhi, was at the receiving end when she went down fighting to Nandini Sawant 8-11, 5-11, 11-7, 4-11, 11-9, 8-11 in the youth girls singles tie.

Hard-hitting Krisha Agrawal got the better of fancied Tanvita Thakur 4-2 (7-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-7) in another youth girls singles closely contested quarterfinal tie. But there was no stopping of top see Ashlesha Trehan, who outplayed Hiya Doshi 11-4,11-8, 11-3, 11-8.